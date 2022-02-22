Dorchester School District 2 to hold public meetings on virtual class offerings

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will hold two public meetings next week that, they say, will give more information to parents whose children plan on learning virtually in the upcoming school year.

During the March 1 and March 2 meetings, parents will learn what requirements their child needs to meet to meet to stay in virtual school, how their day will look like and what types of classes will be offered to them.

Dr. Greg Harrison, the executive director of special programs for the district, said these meetings are some of the most important a parent can go to.

“That’s where you’re going to get all of the information about what your child’s day will look like, how their classes will be structured, when they’ll have that time with their teacher,” Harrison said.

Low Country Virtual will be offering classes to DD2 students in grades four through eight, while EdOptions Academy will offer classes to high schoolers.

Edi Cox, Low Country Virtual’s program director, said in a statement, “Low Country Virtual is collaborating with Dorchester District Two … for the 2022-2023 school year. District representatives serve on the leadership team and have helped design and provide guidance to the program.”

Harrison said the district started think about their virtual school options just before the pandemic, when they noticed some students going to other virtual programs to learn.

Since then, he said around 700 students in the district have enrolled into their virtual program.

“We started to say, ‘Well, there is definitely a demand there. Families are seeking it out outside of our district and leaving our district,’” Harrison said. ‘What can we do to keep our families in our district and attached to our schools?’”

However, officials said some of the more specialized classes, such as fine arts and welding, will not be offered virtually.

“You’ve got to be in the building with the instrument to have a Strings class, where you can get art or music appreciation in the virtual class,” Harrison said. “That may be something that family makes their decision on.”

The public meetings will start at 6 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up and to learn more about the district’s virtual offerings, click the links below.

