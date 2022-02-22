SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester School District 2 to hold public meetings on virtual class offerings

By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will hold two public meetings next week that, they say, will give more information to parents whose children plan on learning virtually in the upcoming school year.

During the March 1 and March 2 meetings, parents will learn what requirements their child needs to meet to meet to stay in virtual school, how their day will look like and what types of classes will be offered to them.

Dr. Greg Harrison, the executive director of special programs for the district, said these meetings are some of the most important a parent can go to.

“That’s where you’re going to get all of the information about what your child’s day will look like, how their classes will be structured, when they’ll have that time with their teacher,” Harrison said.

Low Country Virtual will be offering classes to DD2 students in grades four through eight, while EdOptions Academy will offer classes to high schoolers.

Edi Cox, Low Country Virtual’s program director, said in a statement, “Low Country Virtual is collaborating with Dorchester District Two … for the 2022-2023 school year. District representatives serve on the leadership team and have helped design and provide guidance to the program.”

Harrison said the district started think about their virtual school options just before the pandemic, when they noticed some students going to other virtual programs to learn.

Since then, he said around 700 students in the district have enrolled into their virtual program.

“We started to say, ‘Well, there is definitely a demand there. Families are seeking it out outside of our district and leaving our district,’” Harrison said. ‘What can we do to keep our families in our district and attached to our schools?’”

However, officials said some of the more specialized classes, such as fine arts and welding, will not be offered virtually.

“You’ve got to be in the building with the instrument to have a Strings class, where you can get art or music appreciation in the virtual class,” Harrison said. “That may be something that family makes their decision on.”

The public meetings will start at 6 p.m.

For more information on how to sign up and to learn more about the district’s virtual offerings, click the links below.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are seeking information regarding these two vehicles
North Charleston Police looking to identify two vehicles
North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Public lighthouse on South Carolina island closed for repairs
A veteran energy strategist said this week gas prices could reach $5 a gallon and as high as...
Expert warns drivers gas prices could reach $7 per gallon

Latest News

VIDEO: Dorchester School District 2 to hold public meetings on virtual class offerings
VIDEO: Dorchester School District 2 to hold public meetings on virtual class offerings
VIDEO: Berkeley County man missing since 2018
VIDEO: Berkeley County man missing since 2018
A scaffolding collapse that missed tragedy by near seconds, caused hearts to drop and big clean...
‘I don’t think we can prevent it’: Scaffolding regulations exist, enforcement lacks
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance