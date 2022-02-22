SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Edwards scores 21 to lead SC State over Delaware State 79-74

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- — Rahsaan Edwards had a season-high 21 points as South Carolina State turned back Delaware State 79-74 on Monday night.

Edward Oliver-Hampton, Jemil Davis and Antonio Madlock all scored 11 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Davis added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Madlock had seven assists.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 27 points for the Hornets (2-22, 0-12), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Dominik Fragala added 21 points and D’Marco Baucum scored 12.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. South Carolina State defeated Delaware State 64-62 on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it was on 3533 French Santee Road...
Emergency crews extinguish outside fire in Berkeley County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester boys, Military Magnet girls get playoff wins
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester boys, Military Magnet girls get playoff wins
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball playoffs scores (2/21)
The Citadel Basketball
Glover scores 26 to carry Samford past The Citadel 76-74
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers Top Mountaineers 9-7 in Monday Matinée