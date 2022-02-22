Emergency crews extinguish Mount Pleasant structure fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have extinguished a structure fire in the Mount Pleasant area Tuesday afternoon.

Awendaw McClellanville Fire District officials say the fire was on the 1200 block of Timothy Bostic Lane off of Labor Camp Road.

No injuries have been reported.

A report states when crews responded they encountered heavy fire.

