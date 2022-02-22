SC Lottery
Emergency crews extinguish Mount Pleasant structure fire

Awendaw McClellanville Fire District officials say the fire was on the 1200 block of Timothy...
Awendaw McClellanville Fire District officials say the fire was on the 1200 block of Timothy Bostic Lane off of Labor Camp Road.(Awendaw McClellanville Fire District)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have extinguished a structure fire in the Mount Pleasant area Tuesday afternoon.

Awendaw McClellanville Fire District officials say the fire was on the 1200 block of Timothy Bostic Lane off of Labor Camp Road.

No injuries have been reported.

A report states when crews responded they encountered heavy fire.

