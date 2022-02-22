SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Federal Appeals Court upholds ban of SC six-week abortion ban

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling to block the South...
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling to block the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act from being enforced.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld Tuesday a lower court decision to block a South Carolina law that bans abortions at six weeks.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law on Feb. 18, 2021. That same day, three abortion providers, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and Terry Buffkin MD filed a lawsuit challenging the law.

A federal district court in South Carolina immediately issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banned most...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, aimed at banned most abortions in the state, into law on Feb. 18, 2021.

Then in March 2021, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis filed an injunction to prevent the law from being enforced while the litigation continued.

The Fourth Circuit reviewed the lower court’s decision to block the entire law rather than to just sever the “six-week ‘fatal heartbeat’ abortion ban component” of the law.

The lower court reasoned “it was appropriate to enjoin the act in its entirety because it determined that the remaining portions of the act were ‘mutually dependent on’ the six-week abortion ban,” court documents state.

“The district court reasonably determined that, notwithstanding the Act’s severability clause, its provisions were not severable,” the appeals court’s ruling states. “A straightforward review of the function of each of the provisions remaining in the Act after the removal of the six-week abortion ban reveals that the entirety of the statute was designed to carry out the ban.”

Because the provisions serve “to carry out the six-week abortion ban,” they make “little sense without the ban,” the order states, adding that the lower court did not abuse its discretion by declining to sever the remaining portions of the act.

Malissa Burnette of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel told WIS-TV they will continue to fight against attempts denying access to health care.

“We are thrilled that the Court of Appeals has again blocked South Carolina from moving law backward for people in our state,” Burnette said.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor will take this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

“As the governor has said before, there is no more worthy investment of our time and energy than fighting to protect the right to life,” Symmes said.

As written, the bill was said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy. Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail or both.

Critics of the measure argued that six weeks is about the time some women learn they are pregnant.

The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomalies and threats to the health of the mother. The bill also stipulates that doctors must give the sheriff the patient’s contact info within 24 hours if an abortion is performed on a woman who was pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Coroner: Twilite Manor resident had “severe pneumonia,” death remains under investigation
The Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, C.S., was announced Tuesday as the new 14th Bishop-elect of...
First Black man named to serve as 14th Bishop of Charleston
The Charleston Jewish Federation is asking lawmakers to reject a series of bills that dictate...
Charleston Jewish Federation opposing controversial education bills