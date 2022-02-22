SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

By Haley Rush and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A frightening and mysterious illness called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, is affecting some regular, long-term marijuana users.

The syndrome only affects certain people, and doctors aren’t quite sure who is at risk of developing symptoms, which can include uncontrollable vomiting, sometimes for days, as well as extreme stomach pain.

“It’s terrible,” Dennis Morgan told KPTV.

Morgan said it first hit him 10 years ago, describing the symptoms as extreme nausea, stomach cramps and a headache.

“Bottom line, there’s no relief from it,” he said.

Morgan said doctors diagnosed him with CHS when he went to the emergency room for the second time. He said he’s been smoking pot for decades.

“There is so much about this condition that we still do not know, and I think there’s considerable scientific research left to be done,” said Dr. Matt Noble, an emergency room physician and toxicologist with the Oregon Poison Center.

He explained while the syndrome is uncommon, he does believe more cases are not being reported.

“I think it’s important to remember, historically, this has been a difficult entity to study and there’s resistance I think among cannabis users to potentially acknowledge the role that cannabis may be playing in their symptoms,” Noble explained.

Noble said the concentration of THC in marijuana has gone up in recent years and could play a role in this condition.

“It’s a horrifically debilitating clinical syndrome, and one that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Noble said.

“You never know when it’s going to hit you,” Morgan said, adding he has cut back on smoking marijuana. “My last episode was in July of last year.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it was on 3533 French Santee Road...
Emergency crews extinguish outside fire in Berkeley County

Latest News

Ciara Chacon, 34, leaves behind six children.
Mother of 6 struck, killed by train in Arizona
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin calls for recognition of Crimea as Russia amid Ukraine crisis
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New affordable housing for people living with HIV/AIDS could be coming to Charleston
The Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, C.S., was announced Tuesday as the new 14th Bishop-elect of...
First Black man to serve as 14th Bishop of Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Additional COVID booster dose may be recommended in fall