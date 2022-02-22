SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Glover scores 26 to carry Samford past The Citadel 76-74

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. -- — Ques Glover had 26 points as Samford edged past The Citadel 76-74 on Monday night.

Logan Dye had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (19-9, 9-7 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had seven rebounds.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points for The Citadel (11-16, 5-11). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 19 rebounds. Stephen Clark had 13 points and four blocks.

Jason Roche, The Citadel’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, scored 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Samford evened the season series against The Citadel. The Citadel defeated Samford 107-93 on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it was on 3533 French Santee Road...
Emergency crews extinguish outside fire in Berkeley County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester boys, Military Magnet girls get playoff wins
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester boys, Military Magnet girls get playoff wins
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball playoffs scores (2/21)
Edwards scores 21 to lead SC State over Delaware State 79-74
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers Top Mountaineers 9-7 in Monday Matinée