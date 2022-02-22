SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday as they look outside Washington to appeal to voters in a midterm election year.

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017. She was the first governor in the country to require schools to open for full-time in-person learning.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell praised her for fighting COVID-19 “without forgetting common sense.”

“The President and his team should take notes,” McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement.

Reynolds pushed back against mask and vaccine mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was chided by the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force for ending mask mandates while Iowa was seeing a rapid increase in cases and deaths. Defying science, Reynolds sometimes spoke skeptically about the effectiveness of masks in halting the spread of the virus.

Republican lawmakers have chafed at requirements designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as government mandates that certain workers get a vaccine, saying the edicts violated individual Americans’ civil liberties.

Many Americans have grown weary of pandemic restrictions and states around the country are easing restrictions as cases begin to drop and as the large majority of people become vaccinated.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, citing Iowa as an example.

“She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates — leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said of Reynolds.

Reynolds became the first woman to serve as Iowa governor. She was elected in the narrowest victory in modern Iowa politics in 2018, beating Democrat Fred Hubbell by three percentage points, 50.4% to 47.4%.

She has governed as a conservative supporting a ban on same-sex marriage. She was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, appearing at Iowa rallies, and said on a recent Iowa Public Television program that she expected he would endorse her when she formally announces plans for reelection.

___

Associated Press writer David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say it was on 3533 French Santee Road...
Emergency crews extinguish outside fire in Berkeley County

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Biden announces sanctions against Russia; Putin gets OK to use force outside Russia
The St. Johns Fire District say the Johns Island collision is in the area of 1295 River Road...
Crews responding to vehicle crashes on Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island
The lawsuit stems from the May 9, 2020, arrest of a man by multiple Greenville County Sheriff's...
Lawsuit claims SC deputies injured, mocked man with ‘mental health issues’ during arrest
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine