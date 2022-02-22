Lowcountry high school basketball playoffs scores (2/21)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A 3rd round

Fort Dorchester 47, Lexington 45 - The Patriots improve to 24-1 on the season and move on to the Lower State Finals on Saturday where they’ll face Dutch Fork in Florence.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1-A 3rd round

Military Magnet Academy 56, Whale Branch 44 - The Eagles advance to face Lake View in the lower state finals on Saturday in Florence

SCISA Playoffs - Quarterfinal

Class 2A

Palmetto Christian Academy 37, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 23

Class 1A

Newberry Academy 52, Dorchester Academy 41

Cathedral Academy 49, Curtis Baptist 33

