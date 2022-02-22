Lowcountry high school basketball playoffs scores (2/21)
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
5-A 3rd round
Fort Dorchester 47, Lexington 45 - The Patriots improve to 24-1 on the season and move on to the Lower State Finals on Saturday where they’ll face Dutch Fork in Florence.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1-A 3rd round
Military Magnet Academy 56, Whale Branch 44 - The Eagles advance to face Lake View in the lower state finals on Saturday in Florence
SCISA Playoffs - Quarterfinal
Class 2A
Palmetto Christian Academy 37, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 23
Class 1A
Newberry Academy 52, Dorchester Academy 41
Cathedral Academy 49, Curtis Baptist 33
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.