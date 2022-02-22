WATCH LIVE: New Bishop of Charleston to be introduced Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is expected to introduce the 14th Bishop of Charleston at a Tuesday morning announcement.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The new bishop will succeed the Most Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, the 13th bishop of Charleston.

Guglielmone himself will introduce his successor.

He announced in December 2020 he planned to retire in accordance with Vatican law requiring him to submit his resignation on his 75th birthday.

Guglielmone was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of Charleston on March 25, 2009, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

The diocese, which covers all of South Carolina, was established on July 11, 1820, by His Holiness Pope Pius VII making it the seventh oldest Roman Catholic district in the United States. It is composed of 117 parishes and missions and 350,000 people.

