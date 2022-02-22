SC Lottery
Parents cautioned of possible toxic substance found in at-home COVID-19 test kits

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Officials are advising parents to keep at-home COVID-19 test kits away from kids because they could contain a harmful, toxic substance.

The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center is reporting an uptick in accidental exposures to a possibly toxic substance in at-home COVID-19 test kits, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center said in a blog post on its website.

Poison control centers nationwide are reporting the same finding, WXIX reported.

This comes as more than 50 million households recently received free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, according to Dr. Tom Inglesby, senior advisor for the White House COVID-19 response team.

The substance of concern is sodium azide which is in the reagent liquid used to trigger the chemical reaction that detects the presence of coronavirus, the medical center reported in their blog post.

The types of test kits vary, but they generally contain a swab, testing card and an extraction vial containing the reagent liquid.

When the liquid is swallowed, the sodium azide in it can cause a headache and lower the blood pressure.

In large amounts, it can cause seizures, according to the medical center.

The medical center said the main call poison centers are receiving is children finding the bottle of the reagent liquid and putting in their mouth or spilling it on themselves.

Poison centers have also received calls of adults mistaking the bottle for eye drops, according to the medical center.

They reported the amount of sodium azide found in the reagent liquid is small and in most cases so far, children who have ingested some of the liquid have been OK.

The medical center did caution that the weight of the person and the amount they have ingested determines the severity of the reaction they have.

To prevent accidental poisonings from the COVID-19 home test kits, poison control centers recommend the following tips:

  • Store the kit “up and away,” out of the sight and reach of children and pets.
  • Leave the kit sealed until needed and throw it away immediately after use.
  • Make sure to read and follow the instructions on the package before using

Poison Control can be reached online or by calling 1-800-222-1222.

