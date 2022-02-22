SC Lottery
Record highs possible beginning Wednesday!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a warm final week of February with temperatures 75 degrees or warmer each day through Friday! A mix of sun and clouds will warm the temperatures into the mid 70s by this afternoon with 80s on the way beginning tomorrow. Record highs are in jeopardy beginning Wednesday and possibly Thursday and Friday as well(see records below). Plenty of sunshine is expected each day with only very small chance for rain. A cold front will head our way Friday night cooling down the temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop down into the 60s with the coolest day on Sunday. A storm system will likely bring a round of clouds and showers Sunday too with highs only around 60 degrees.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83. Record High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81. Record High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83. Record High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 60.

