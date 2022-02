CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tickets to the 2022 Spoleto Festival go on sale to the public Tuesday morning.

This year’s festival will run from May 27 through June 12 and feature more than 120 performances and events.

It’s the festival’s 46th Season and this year also marks the return of international artists. The first time they’re back in Charleston since 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am.

