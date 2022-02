DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say they are responding to a fatal collision on I-26 in Dorchester County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident has closed one westbound lane near mile marker 177.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible.

Troopers are currently working a fatal collision in Dorchester County on I-26 westbound around the 177 mile marker. One lane westbound is closed to traffic. Please use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/7wz6OJcNdx — Trooper Nick SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) February 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.