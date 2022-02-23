The Citadel blasts Charleston Southern, 16-3
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel hit four home runs, including grand slams from Travis Lott and Cole Simpson in the fifth inning, to power the Bulldogs to a 16-3 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday afternoon at CSU Ballpark.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 16, Charleston Southern 3
Records: The Citadel (4-0), Charleston Southern (0-4)
Location: CSU Ballpark (North Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 59-36
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs struck quickly as Cole Simpson delivered a three-run blast to right field in the first inning.
- After back-to-back singles, Travis Lott singled in Ben Hutchins with the fourth run of the first inning.
- The lead grew to 5-0 in the third inning on a Ben Hutchins leadoff homer on an 0-2 pitch.
- Lott came calling again in the fifth inning with a no-doubt grand slam to right field.
- After three walks reloaded the bases, Simpson lasered a line drive over the fence in right for his second homer of the game.
- The Bulldogs extended the lead in the sixth as Dylan Costa drove in two runs with a triple off the fence in left center. Tilo Skole followed with a RBI single into the hole at short.
- The Bucs got on the board in the home-half of the inning as they pushed across three runs, with two coming on a double from Hayden Harris.
Inside the Box Score
- Cole Simpson’s first-inning home run was his first of the season. It was also his second career homer at CSU Ballpark.
- Simpson followed it up with his first career grand slam in the sixth inning. Both homers came off left handers.
- Simpson nearly made it three homers as he doubled off the fence in left center in the seventh inning. He finished the day 3-for-4 with double, two home runs and seven RBIs.
- The grand slam from Travis Lott was his second of his career. He also hit a grand slam in the series opener against North Florida last season.
- Lott finished the game 4-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
- Ben Hutchins went 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season.
- The Bulldogs finished with a season-high 16 runs on 15 hits.
- Devin Beckley (1-0) impressed in his first start of the season as he allowed just one hit and struck out eighth in 4.0 shutout innings.
- Conner Cummiskey retired all four hitters he faced, including one strikeout.
- Jordan Beatson retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth.
- The 16 runs are the most scored by the Bulldogs against CSU since a 21-6 victory on May 14, 2013.
- The 16 runs are the most since the Bulldogs scored 19 runs against Davidson on March 13, 2021.
Up Next The Bulldogs return to Riley Park for a three-game series against Villanova on Feb 25-27. The series opener is set for 3 p.m.
