The Citadel blasts Charleston Southern, 16-3

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel hit four home runs, including grand slams from Travis Lott and Cole Simpson in the fifth inning, to power the Bulldogs to a 16-3 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday afternoon at CSU Ballpark.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 16, Charleston Southern 3

Records: The Citadel (4-0), Charleston Southern (0-4)

Location: CSU Ballpark (North Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 59-36

How it Happened

The Bucs got on the board in the home-half of the inning as they pushed across three runs, with two coming on a double from Hayden Harris.

The Bulldogs extended the lead in the sixth as Dylan Costa drove in two runs with a triple off the fence in left center. Tilo Skole followed with a RBI single into the hole at short.

After three walks reloaded the bases, Simpson lasered a line drive over the fence in right for his second homer of the game.

Lott came calling again in the fifth inning with a no-doubt grand slam to right field.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the third inning on a Ben Hutchins leadoff homer on an 0-2 pitch.

After back-to-back singles, Travis Lott singled in Ben Hutchins with the fourth run of the first inning.

The Bulldogs struck quickly as Cole Simpson delivered a three-run blast to right field in the first inning.

Inside the Box Score

Cole Simpson’s first-inning home run was his first of the season. It was also his second career homer at CSU Ballpark.

Simpson followed it up with his first career grand slam in the sixth inning. Both homers came off left handers.

Simpson nearly made it three homers as he doubled off the fence in left center in the seventh inning. He finished the day 3-for-4 with double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

The grand slam from Travis Lott was his second of his career. He also hit a grand slam in the series opener against North Florida last season.

Lott finished the game 4-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs.

Ben Hutchins went 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season.

The Bulldogs finished with a season-high 16 runs on 15 hits.

Devin Beckley (1-0) impressed in his first start of the season as he allowed just one hit and struck out eighth in 4.0 shutout innings.

Conner Cummiskey retired all four hitters he faced, including one strikeout.

Jordan Beatson retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth.

The 16 runs are the most scored by the Bulldogs against CSU since a 21-6 victory on May 14, 2013.