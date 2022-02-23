SC Lottery
The Citadel blasts Charleston Southern, 16-3

Cole Simpson hit 2 HR's including a grand slam in The Citadel's 16-3 win over CSU
Cole Simpson hit 2 HR's including a grand slam in The Citadel's 16-3 win over CSU(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel hit four home runs, including grand slams from Travis Lott and Cole Simpson in the fifth inning, to power the Bulldogs to a 16-3 victory over Charleston Southern Tuesday afternoon at CSU Ballpark.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 16, Charleston Southern 3

Records: The Citadel (4-0), Charleston Southern (0-4)

Location: CSU Ballpark (North Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 59-36

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs struck quickly as Cole Simpson delivered a three-run blast to right field in the first inning.
  • After back-to-back singles, Travis Lott singled in Ben Hutchins with the fourth run of the first inning.
  • The lead grew to 5-0 in the third inning on a Ben Hutchins leadoff homer on an 0-2 pitch.
  • Lott came calling again in the fifth inning with a no-doubt grand slam to right field.
  • After three walks reloaded the bases, Simpson lasered a line drive over the fence in right for his second homer of the game.
  • The Bulldogs extended the lead in the sixth as Dylan Costa drove in two runs with a triple off the fence in left center. Tilo Skole followed with a RBI single into the hole at short.
  • The Bucs got on the board in the home-half of the inning as they pushed across three runs, with two coming on a double from Hayden Harris.

Inside the Box Score

  • Cole Simpson’s first-inning home run was his first of the season. It was also his second career homer at CSU Ballpark.
  • Simpson followed it up with his first career grand slam in the sixth inning. Both homers came off left handers.
  • Simpson nearly made it three homers as he doubled off the fence in left center in the seventh inning. He finished the day 3-for-4 with double, two home runs and seven RBIs.
  • The grand slam from Travis Lott was his second of his career. He also hit a grand slam in the series opener against North Florida last season.
  • Lott finished the game 4-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
  • Ben Hutchins went 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season.
  • The Bulldogs finished with a season-high 16 runs on 15 hits.
  • Devin Beckley (1-0) impressed in his first start of the season as he allowed just one hit and struck out eighth in 4.0 shutout innings.
  • Conner Cummiskey retired all four hitters he faced, including one strikeout.
  • Jordan Beatson retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth.
  • The 16 runs are the most scored by the Bulldogs against CSU since a 21-6 victory on May 14, 2013.
  • The 16 runs are the most since the Bulldogs scored 19 runs against Davidson on March 13, 2021.

Up Next The Bulldogs return to Riley Park for a three-game series against Villanova on Feb 25-27. The series opener is set for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

