Clemson Outlasts Cougars 2-1

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Five Tiger pitchers combined to limit College of Charleston to five hits in Clemson’s 2-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game season series, improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Cougars dropped to 3-1. The two teams meet again at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C. on May 10.

In his first career start, freshman Billy Barlow allowed three hits and one run with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Jackson Lindley (1-0) pitched 1.0 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Ryan Ammons pitched the ninth inning to record his first career save. The Clemson pitchers combined to strand 10 Cougars on base, including nine in scoring position.

College of Charleston starter Trey Pooser (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, two runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The Cougars scored first in the second inning on Luke Wood’s run-scoring single. In the third inning, Caden Grice belted a two-run homer, his second of the year, to give Clemson the lead and extend his hitting streak to 12 games dating to 2021.

The Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game series against Hartford this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The series begins Friday at 4 p.m. on ACCNX.

The Cougars return home to host Siena in a three-set game beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

