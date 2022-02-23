SC Lottery
College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSTON — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points.

Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Huskies (7-20, 1-15), who have lost four consecutive games. Shaquille Walters added 14 points. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points.

