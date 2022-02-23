SC Lottery
Democrats and Republicans praise tax cuts in South Carolina

House passes plan, Senate to debate next
The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.(WCSC/WIS)
By Jeffrey Collins and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Republican-dominated South Carolina House has unanimously passed a $600 million income tax cut in less than 15 minutes of debate.

Much of that short time Wednesday was spent with Democrats praising the proposal.

Democratic Rep. David Weeks of Sumter called the tax cut the best thing since sliced bread for the working man in South Carolina.

The House plan cuts the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% next year and continues to reduce it to 6% over the next five years if the economy continues to grow.

Under the current South Carolina taxes, tax payers pay a range of income tax between zero to 7%, depending on their taxable income, according to SmartAsset.com.

SC Taxable IncomeIncome Tax Rate
$0-$3,1100%
$3,110-$6,2203%
$6,220-$9,3304%
$9,330-$12,4405%
$12,440-$15,5606%
More than $15,5607%

The House plan simplifies the tax code to just three tax brackets:

SC Taxable IncomeIncome Tax Rate
$0-$3,2000%
$3,200-$16,0403%
More than $16,0406.5%

The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

