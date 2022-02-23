Deputies: Man who fought deputy, threatened to shoot him with taser arrested following standoff

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening to shoot him with a taser has been arrested following a standoff.

Deputies arrested Kevin Laval Thompson at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Orangeburg Road in the Summerville area.

“Acting on intelligence, deputies went to the complex, where Thompson initially refused to emerge from an apartment,” CCSO officials said.

A report states he eventually surrendered after a nearly two-hour standoff. Thompson was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

“Dorchester County deputies assisted CCSO with the arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson was wanted for an incident that happened on Jan. 29, 2022 when his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office said he ran after drugs were found in the vehicle during a search.

“The suspect fought and threatened a deputy before eventually evading capture,” CCSO officials said.

A report on the incident states that Thompson attempted to grab the deputy’s taser and threatened to shoot him.

