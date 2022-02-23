SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Man who fought deputy, threatened to shoot him with taser arrested following standoff

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening to shoot him with a taser has been arrested following a standoff.

Deputies arrested Kevin Laval Thompson at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Orangeburg Road in the Summerville area.

“Acting on intelligence, deputies went to the complex, where Thompson initially refused to emerge from an apartment,” CCSO officials said.  

A report states he eventually surrendered after a nearly two-hour standoff. Thompson was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

“Dorchester County deputies assisted CCSO with the arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson was wanted for an incident that happened on Jan. 29, 2022 when his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office said he ran after drugs were found in the vehicle during a search.

“The suspect fought and threatened a deputy before eventually evading capture,” CCSO officials said.

A report on the incident states that Thompson attempted to grab the deputy’s taser and threatened to shoot him.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

The Dorchester District Two Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss its...
Dorchester District 2 board discusses superintendent search
Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
The Charleston Jewish Federation is asking lawmakers to reject a series of bills that dictate...
Charleston Jewish Federation opposing controversial education bills
The project to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway, one of two road work projects the county wants...
County sets March for start of construction on Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening