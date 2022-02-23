Deputies search for missing woman with dementia
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 88-year-old woman missing since Wednesday morning.
Patricia Brodersen was last seen at the Knights Inn in St. George at 8 a.m., deputies say.
Prior to that, deputies in Berkeley County said she had been at her home in the Sedgefield neighborhood of Goose Creek.
Brodersen has dementia and a history of leaving and then asking random strangers for help to find her way home, investigators say.
She was last seen in a White Kia Optima with SC license tag MRH393.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-719-4412.
