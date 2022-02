Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/22)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

1-A 3RD ROUND

Scott’s Branch 51, Baptist Hill 50

SCISA State Tournament - Quarterfinal

Class 1A

Cathedral Academy 53, Laurens Academy 46

Holly Hill Academy 60, Summerville Faith Christian 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Summerville 66, Cane Bay 49 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State finals and will face Sumter in Florence on Saturday

SCISA State Tournament - Quarterfinal

Class 3A

First Baptist 69, Hammond 66 - The Hurricanes will face Trinity in the semifinals on Friday

Trinity Collegiate 82, Porter-Gaud 46

Northwood Academy 55, Augusta Christian 46 - The Chargers will take on Cardinal Newman in the semifinals on Friday

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.