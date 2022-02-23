Mount Pleasant businesses feel effects from port terminal truck congestion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Some businesses along Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant say they are feeling the effects of traffic backups they blame on the Wando Welch Terminal.

Rob Lood, who has been working at City Electric Supply on Long Point Road for 17 years, said he’s never seen the truck traffic going into the port this bad. He said the backup is affecting business because it’s taking customers sometimes 45 minutes to get there.

“We haven’t seen as much customer traffic because it’s such a challenge to get in and out over here right now,” Lood said.

Lood said it takes him an hour and a half to get from Mount Pleasant to Hanahan.

“I had planned to be on the job an hour ago. It’s delayed me from getting my work done,” City Electric Supply customer Chris Garrison said.

East Cooper Home Store is just a “rock’s throw away” from the port. The store’s manager, Parker Ferrell, said he has friends who work at the port who say they’re working overtime to get supplies into our area.

“It’s caused a little bit of traffic issues but I’m pro-commerce. We’re dependent on them,” Ferrell said.

The South Carolina Port Authority sent the following statement about the congestion:

We continue to see unprecedented volumes at South Carolina Ports. We have a record number of import containers on our terminals awaiting delivery which is the principal cause of the congestion. With containers dwelling longer on our terminals, this impacts berth productivity for vessels as well as the motor carrier’s ability to deliver exports. Identifying export space is the challenge we are experiencing today at our gates. It is not a systems issue. We have invested strategically in port infrastructure, and we are deploying creative solutions to keep freight moving for our customers.

President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced new funding for port infrastructure Wednesday.

“We’re inviting the ports, challenging the ports really, to come to us with their best ideas. And We’re gonna fund as many as we can,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The port of Charleston saw a record-breaking amount of traffic in January, with a 5-percent increase from last year.

“We count on ports more than people ever I think before recognized,” Buttigieg said.

