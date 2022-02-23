Olympic athlete from James Island returns home to neighborhood welcome

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents at a James Island neighborhood were decked out in their red, white and blue, and pulled out all the stops to welcome home an Olympic athlete.

Andy Miele, who just returned from Beijing, received the warm welcome on Tuesday.

Miele represented Team USA in the Winter Olympics as captain of the men’s ice hockey team.

Team USA didn’t get a medal, and Miele said it wasn’t the ending he had hoped for. But he says he is amazed and thankful of the support from his community.

“Just thank you to everyone in this neighborhood and this city,” Miele said. “I’ve had so much support, tremendous support. I can’t thank everyone enough for that. So I’ll always be appreciative of it and I’ll always remember this.”

“Watching him play for Team USA was pretty amazing,” said Tim Brandt, a neighbor. “It was fun for all the kids to buy some gear and cheer, and just know that a neighbor right down the street had that big of an accomplishment was pretty amazing.”

