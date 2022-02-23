SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Olympic athlete from James Island returns home to neighborhood welcome

Residents at a James Island neighborhood were decked out in their red, white and blue, and...
Residents at a James Island neighborhood were decked out in their red, white and blue, and pulled out all the stops to welcome home an Olympic athlete.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents at a James Island neighborhood were decked out in their red, white and blue, and pulled out all the stops to welcome home an Olympic athlete.

Andy Miele, who just returned from Beijing, received the warm welcome on Tuesday.

Miele represented Team USA in the Winter Olympics as captain of the men’s ice hockey team.

Team USA didn’t get a medal, and Miele said it wasn’t the ending he had hoped for. But he says he is amazed and thankful of the support from his community.

“Just thank you to everyone in this neighborhood and this city,” Miele said. “I’ve had so much support, tremendous support. I can’t thank everyone enough for that. So I’ll always be appreciative of it and I’ll always remember this.”

“Watching him play for Team USA was pretty amazing,” said Tim Brandt, a neighbor. “It was fun for all the kids to buy some gear and cheer, and just know that a neighbor right down the street had that big of an accomplishment was pretty amazing.”

Andy Miele, who just returned from Beijing, received the warm welcome on Tuesday.
Andy Miele, who just returned from Beijing, received the warm welcome on Tuesday.(Live 5 News)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Comstock...
Coroner identifies man killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on Feb. 21, 2018, at a Moncks Corner gas station, according to...
SC family hopes for answers 4 years after 20-year-old’s disappearance
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
Council Member Harriet Holman is now a Republican after leaving the Democratic Party and...
Dorchester County Council member swaps parties

Latest News

Two massive warehouses will soon be coming to Dorchester County after the council voted to go...
Dorchester Co. approves agreement to build $48.9M industrial warehouses near Summerville
Police officers and fire personnel responded to the area of the 2900 block of Sugarbush Way to...
Police: Suspicious package found at W. Ashley neighborhood deemed safe
According to deputies, southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Highway 165 were closed because of a...
Highway 17 in Ravenel reopened following crash involving injuries
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening...
Deputies: Man who fought deputy arrested following standoff in Summerville area