As overdoses in Charleston rise, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy set to visit MUSC

Dr. Gupta is coming to campus as part of a health policy symposium on drug policy and addiction, according to MUSC.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy is set to be in Charleston Wednesday.

Dr. Rahul Gupta will be making a stop at MUSC at 9 a.m. to address the national overdose epidemic.

Dr. Gupta is coming to campus as part of a health policy symposium on drug policy and addiction, according to MUSC. It’s part of a communitywide call to action led by Charleston’s Addiction Crisis Task Force.

The U.S. as a whole—as well as South Carolina and Charleston County—has seen an increase in overdoses over the years, MUSC addiction researcher Dr. Kathleen Brady says.

In South Carolina from 2019 to 2020, the overdose rate increased by more than 45 percent, according to Brady. That’s the fourth largest increase in the U.S., she says.

Charleston County is consistently in the top 10 in the state when it comes to the number of overdoses, Brady says. From June 2019 to June 2020, Charleston County’s overdose rate doubled.

When it comes to addressing the problem of addiction and overdoses, Brady says the state is greatly under-resourced compared to the South and the rest of the country.

“Partly it’s convincing the state legislators and the governor and others that this is an area that they really need to dedicate more resources,” she says. “And maybe one of the ways you do that is through community activism and the sort of call to action that we hope this meeting with Dr. Gupta will be.”

The symposium on drug policy and addiction is set for Wednesday morning. The public can join via Microsoft Teams.

Gupta will also be speaking at the College of Charleston Wednesday on a community panel discussing advancing racial equality in drug policy approaches, enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts and reducing the supply of illicit substances. That will take place at 1:30 p.m.

