Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North Charleston home on Tuesday.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers responded to Leque Street after a caller stated a man was on his porch with blood on his shirt.

Officers say when they arrived several bystanders were pointing towards the home yelling the victim was on the porch.

A report states officers located the man who was “cold to the touch and beyond help.”

The victim has not yet been identified.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

