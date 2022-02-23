SC Lottery
Highway 17 in Ravenel reopened following crash involving injuries

According to deputies, southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Highway 165 were closed because of a...
According to deputies, southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Highway 165 were closed because of a single-vehicle rollover crash.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say Highway 17 in Ravenel has been reopened following a vehicle crash involving injuries.

According to deputies, southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Highway 165 were closed because of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Those lanes have since been reopened.

