Highway 17 in Ravenel reopened following crash involving injuries
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say Highway 17 in Ravenel has been reopened following a vehicle crash involving injuries.
According to deputies, southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Highway 165 were closed because of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Those lanes have since been reopened.
