Jamal Sutherland’s parents push for passage of excessive use of force, hate crime bills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging the passage of a proposal that aims to prevent excessive use of force by law enforcement officers.

Lawmakers announced two bills at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday. House Bill H.4405 would require a mental health evaluation for inmates before court proceedings.

House Bill H.4406 would require guardians to receive notifications regarding the movement of a family member in the court system. It would also create penalties for excessive force by members of law enforcement.

The first bill has been called the Jamal Sutherland Justice Act and is named for the man who died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in January 2021.

Sutherland became unresponsive after two Charleston County detention deputies used Tasers multiple times on him as they forcibly removed him from his cell for a bond hearing.

Sutherland’s death was ruled a homicide. No charges were filed related to his death.

SPECIAL SECTION: Jamal Sutherland Death

Hours prior to his death, Sutherland was at a mental health facility, which called North Charleston Police after Sutherland allegedly assaulted someone.

Sutherland’s mother claims she never received notification that he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.