Record highs possible through Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Record highs are possible through the end of the work week as temperatures soar into the 80s over the next 3 days. Plenty of sunshine is expected today and that will warm the temperatures quickly. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 80s inland but beaches will be much cooler with highs near 70 degrees. Also, at the beaches, sea fog is going to be a possibility over the next couple days. The record high for today is 82 degrees dating back to 2018. Near record highs are expected again Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to be well above average for the end of February. Cooler weather will begin to move in behind a cold front over the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday with the chance of a few showers during the day. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 60s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83. Record High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82. Record High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84. Record High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 63.

