S.C. city issues apology following ‘in poor taste’ post about Black History Month

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is issuing an apology following a post about Black History Month.

The city posted a quote from Mayor Knox White Tuesday evening about integrating schools in Greenville County. The post, however, was taken down from the city’s page.

The quote said, “A good number of my friends just disappeared. They were sent to another school.”

Although the post was deleted, it was screenshotted and shared across social media.

In an apology letter posted to their social media accounts, City of Greenville Communications Director Beth Brotherton said the original post was deleted because it was “in poor taste and does not represent the Greenville I know and love.”

Brotherton released this statement:

“As part of a series of stories for Black History Month, earlier this evening the City posted a narrative on the integration of Greenville County Schools, with a quote from our mayor, who was a high school student at the time of desegregation. The quote, taken from a documentary, spoke to the reassignment of many of his classmates and teachers over a long weekend and the impact it had on him.

While well-intentioned, it was a poor decision. As Communications Director the error is mine. I take full responsibility for not recognizing how insensitive it is to tell a story about a painful chapter in the lives of African Americans, through the eyes of a White person. The post was deleted because it was in poor taste and does not represent the Greenville I know and love.

I produced the documentary while working at Greenville County Schools and heard firsthand how families were split, teams were separated and schools were lost for our African American residents. Knowing their suffering makes my mistake today even more inexcusable.

I have heard the disappointment expressed by our citizens. I will continue to listen. I will continue to grow and learn.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

