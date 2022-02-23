SCBCA releases 2022 All-State selections
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released their 2022 All-State teams on Wednesday afternoon and almost two dozen kids from the lowcountry were honored for their amazing seasons.
The list is headlined by West Ashley’s Kristen Jenkins who was named the 5-A Girls South Carolina Player of the Year.
A complete list of Lowcountry honorees is below.
5-A Boys
Robert McLeod, Cane Bay
Yannick Smith, Summerville
Demertris McKelvey, Ft. Dorchester
3-A Boys
Makhi Rivers, Oceanside Collegiate
Monquese Jenkins, North Charleston
2-A Boys
Miles Haight, Philip Simmons
Lyric Evans, Timberland
1-A Boys
Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill
5-A Girls
Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley - Player of the Year
Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay
Jasmine Jenkins, Cane Bay
Jadein Haynes, Stall
4-A Girls
Andrea Duncan, James Island
3-A Girls
Ella Schar, Bishop England
Ally Dominiak, Bishop England
2-A Girls
Amiyah Ferguson, Timberland
Armani Johnson, Timberland
Kennedy Rivers, Philip Simmons
1-A Girls
Tranice Smalls, Cross
Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet
Sabri Mitchell, Military Magnet
