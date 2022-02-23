SC Lottery
SCBCA releases 2022 All-State selections

LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released their 2022 All-State teams on Wednesday afternoon and almost two dozen kids from the lowcountry were honored for their amazing seasons.

The list is headlined by West Ashley’s Kristen Jenkins who was named the 5-A Girls South Carolina Player of the Year.

A complete list of Lowcountry honorees is below.

5-A Boys

Robert McLeod, Cane Bay

Yannick Smith, Summerville

Demertris McKelvey, Ft. Dorchester

3-A Boys

Makhi Rivers, Oceanside Collegiate

Monquese Jenkins, North Charleston

2-A Boys

Miles Haight, Philip Simmons

Lyric Evans, Timberland

1-A Boys

Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill

5-A Girls

Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley - Player of the Year

Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay

Jasmine Jenkins, Cane Bay

Jadein Haynes, Stall

4-A Girls

Andrea Duncan, James Island

3-A Girls

Ella Schar, Bishop England

Ally Dominiak, Bishop England

2-A Girls

Amiyah Ferguson, Timberland

Armani Johnson, Timberland

Kennedy Rivers, Philip Simmons

1-A Girls

Tranice Smalls, Cross

Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet

Sabri Mitchell, Military Magnet

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

