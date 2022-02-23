Summerville World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - On Feb. 22, 1922, Joseph Barletto was born the youngest of five children.

Eighteen years later, Barletto would join the United States Army and find himself a member of the 106th Infantry division participating in the Eastern Mandate and Western Pacific Campaigns of World War II.

On Tuesday, Barletto turned 100 years old.

Joseph Barletto joined the United States Army at 18 years old. On Tuesday, he celebrated his 100th birthday. (Graceann DiMaggio)

A grenade discharge during Operation Forager in 1944 left Barletto with severe hearing loss and now at 100 years old, he is completely deaf.

Still, when asked the secret of living to 100 he replied with a sly smile and a shrug.

Barletto lives in Summerville with his niece, Graceann DiMaggio, who says his real secret to longevity was staying active for as long as possible.

She says after Barletto’s military service was finished he found himself in Bamburg County working as a letter carrier for the Postal Service. Combine that with a healthy dose of golf until just a few short years ago and you have quite the recipe.

His family says Barletto was also a CPA and would volunteer his services for low-income families for tax season every year.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring issued a proclamation on Feb. 10 recognizing Barletto and his birthday.

The Town of Summerville wishes to honor Joseph Barletto on the occasion of his 100th birthday on February 22nd for his service to our country, helping to ensure our rights and freedoms are upheld.

Representatives from the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Hospital presented Barletto with a special coin and a certificate of appreciation to commemorate his special day.

Family and friends of Barletto gathered Tuesday night to celebrate the milestone birthday with some barbecue.

