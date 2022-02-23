Wando Park Boulevard closed following crash involving injuries in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando Park Boulevard is closed following a vehicle crash involving injuries in Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

Mount Pleasant police officials say the collision is near 474 Wando Park Boulevard.

In addition, authorities say there have been reports of traffic congestion coming off I-526 eastbound by the Longpoint Road exit.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

