Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 46-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Eltracie Sinclair was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

Officers say they responded to a call about multiple people fighting in a parking lot on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston where a juvenile had assaulted another person and vandalized their vehicle.

The North Charleston Police Department says when they attempted to speak with the minor, he charged and kicked at the officers.

According to a police report, as officers were trying to get the juvenile in handcuffs, Sinclair punched one of the officers in the face twice.

