12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated in and around North Charleston.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 11 were charged by indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Additionally, some of the defendants have been charged with various firearms offenses.

Fredrick Wendell McCray, 41, of North Charleston was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tyrone Cox, 41, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Tyrone Wilson, 60, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition.

LaJustin Williams, 39, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of marijuana.

Terrell Kurt Myers, 40, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of marijuana.

Kevin William Duke, 36, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin.

Demetric Gantt, 42, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

Travis Wright, 41, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

Kenneth Roger Brown, 31, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Cornelius Walker, 19, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of marijuana, as well as possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Kendrick Smalls, 31, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Clayton Thomas, 22, from North Charleston was charged with a separate indictment with multiple counts of knowingly making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of the firearms.

Agents say they are still searching for a fugitive in the case who has also been charged in the conspiracy.

“Today’s arrests demonstrate our commitment to taking drug offenders off the street,” FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic said. “The FBI’s reach is far and wide and we, along with our law enforcement partners, are dedicated to using the necessary measures to aggressively investigate and root out those who are at the core of these problems in our South Carolina communities.”

Authorities say several defendants also are charged with one or more counts of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Lowcountry Violent Crime Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Summerville Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

Officials say the operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Assistant United States Attorneys Allessandra Stewart, Chris Lietzow, and Everett McMillian are prosecuting the case.

The United States Attorney says all charges in this indictment are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.