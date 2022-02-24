120 unit affordable housing complex reopens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeast Production Standard Communities group held a grand re-opening for a 120-unit affordable housing complex in Summerville on Thursday.

The renovation of the complex, located at 1300 Central Ave., is now officially complete.

The renovation consisted of upgrades like new windows, roofs, high-efficiency appliances, solar panels and added resident amenities.

Standard Communities chose this property because it hadn’t been substantially renovated in 20 years. The $26.3 million project was completed without displacing the current residents.

The group says with factors like COVID, it can be scary for residents to not have a secure place to live, and they want to help preserve long-term affordable housing.

Standard Communities says they looked at everything holistically to bring the community into the 21st century. Their goal was to create a space for residents to feel like any other community.

When residents move in, the group says they must make at or less than 60 percent of the area median income.

Tommy Attridge, director of Standard Communities, explained that there isn’t a standard rate for rent because it depends on the resident’s income.

“This project is covered by a project-based Section 8 contract, which means that as an individual resident you pay thirty percent of your income. That’s how we have been able to preserve this as affordable housing long term,” Attridge said.

The complex is now at full occupancy, and the group hopes to continue projects like this in the Lowcountry.

