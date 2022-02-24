SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

120 unit affordable housing complex reopens in Summerville

By Lauren Quinlan and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeast Production Standard Communities group held a grand re-opening for a 120-unit affordable housing complex in Summerville on Thursday.

The renovation of the complex, located at 1300 Central Ave., is now officially complete.

The renovation consisted of upgrades like new windows, roofs, high-efficiency appliances, solar panels and added resident amenities.

Standard Communities chose this property because it hadn’t been substantially renovated in 20 years. The $26.3 million project was completed without displacing the current residents.

The group says with factors like COVID, it can be scary for residents to not have a secure place to live, and they want to help preserve long-term affordable housing.

Standard Communities says they looked at everything holistically to bring the community into the 21st century. Their goal was to create a space for residents to feel like any other community.

When residents move in, the group says they must make at or less than 60 percent of the area median income.

Tommy Attridge, director of Standard Communities, explained that there isn’t a standard rate for rent because it depends on the resident’s income.

“This project is covered by a project-based Section 8 contract, which means that as an individual resident you pay thirty percent of your income. That’s how we have been able to preserve this as affordable housing long term,” Attridge said.

The complex is now at full occupancy, and the group hopes to continue projects like this in the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
It happened in the area of 474 Wando Park Boulevard and had shut down all traffic lanes for two...
Coroner identifies Mt. Pleasant man killed in crash involving SUV, motorcyle
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men get life sentences for quadruple homicide in Holly Hill
Berkeley County deputies said a missing 88-year-old Goose Creek woman was found safe Wednesday...
Woman reported missing from Berkeley County found in Georgia
Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent altercation Tuesday.
Coroner identifies Ladson man who died after alleged altercation
Dr. Oleg Palygin said he’s been in regular communication with his loved ones.
MUSC doctor from Ukraine worries about loved ones after Russian invasion
VIDEO: 120 unit affordable housing complex reopens in Summerville
VIDEO: 120 unit affordable housing complex reopens in Summerville
VIDEO: Coroner identifies Ladson man who died after alleged altercation
VIDEO: Coroner identifies Ladson man who died after alleged altercation