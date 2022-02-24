SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.

The monarch’s age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a health scare last year have caused worry among officials and the public. Her positive test for the coronavirus over the weekend prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. (Source: CNN)

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch. has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. She is scheduled to host a March 2 reception which would involve meeting hundreds of diplomats at Windsor.

She is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

___

Follow all AP stories on the queen at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
Berkeley County deputies said a missing 88-year-old Goose Creek woman was found safe Wednesday...
Woman reported missing from Berkeley County found in Georgia
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home
It happened in the area of 474 Wando Park Boulevard and had shut down all traffic lanes for two...
One person dead after accident involving SUV, motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men get life sentences for quadruple homicide in Holly Hill

Latest News

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
More military rockets appear to be fired from Russian territory into Ukraine.
RAW: Rocket fire seen in Ukraine, apparently from Russian territory
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Global markets rocked, oil soars on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Matthew Chance reacts to explosions he hears in Kyiv on Thursday as the invasion begins.
Ukraine invasion: Explosions heard during CNN broadcast