SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County Schools hosting community meetings to discuss West Ashley middle schools

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is hosting a pair of community meetings to discuss the future of middle schools in West Ashley.

District officials say the meetings will include presentations on the current configuration of middle schools in district 10, state of the school reports from C.E. Williams Middle South and C.E. Williams Middle North, and options for future middle school configuration and locations.

The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stono Park Elementary School.

A second community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 3 at C.E. Williams South.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
Berkeley County deputies said a missing 88-year-old Goose Creek woman was found safe Wednesday...
Woman reported missing from Berkeley County found in Georgia
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home
It happened in the area of 474 Wando Park Boulevard and had shut down all traffic lanes for two...
One person dead after accident involving SUV, motorcycle in Mt. Pleasant
The North Charleston Police Department says a 46-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly...
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer

Latest News

As truck traffic backs up leading to the Wando Welch Terminal and truck drivers continue to...
Buttigieg: Port of Charleston backup requires short-term solutions, long-term investment
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Buttigieg: Port of Charleston backup requires short-term solutions, long-term investment
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Buttigieg: Port of Charleston backup requires short-term solutions, long-term investment
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston set to build $14M stormwater drainage tunnel