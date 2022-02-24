Charleston County Schools hosting community meetings to discuss West Ashley middle schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is hosting a pair of community meetings to discuss the future of middle schools in West Ashley.

District officials say the meetings will include presentations on the current configuration of middle schools in district 10, state of the school reports from C.E. Williams Middle South and C.E. Williams Middle North, and options for future middle school configuration and locations.

The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stono Park Elementary School.

A second community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 3 at C.E. Williams South.

