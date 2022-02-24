SC Lottery
Coroner identifies Ladson man who died after alleged altercation

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent altercation Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent altercation Tuesday.

Austin Pabon, 22, of Ladson, died at an area hospital on Wednesday, the day after the alleged incident outside his Wilhite Drive home, Coroner George Oliver confirmed.

Pabon arrived in the ER on Tuesday after the fight which took place at or near his own, Oliver said.

Deputies arrested James Mikel Fordham, Jr. who is charged with murder. Investigators said at the time of his arrest, he was on probation through Charleston County.

Deputies responded to a home on Wilhite Drive where a possible fatality was reported, and deputies learned a family member took the victim to a hospital.

Fordham has “an extensive criminal history that consists of various property crimes to include burglary, larceny, breach of trust and possession of stolen property offenses,” Deputy Carli Drayton said. “He has also been charged with driving offenses, domestic violence and many narcotic charges. He is currently on probation through Charleston County.”

