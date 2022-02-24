Deputies: Man on probation charged with murder after fight leads to victim’s death

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they have charged a Ladson man with murder after a fight led to another man’s death.

Deputies arrested James Mikel Fordham, Jr. who is charged with murder. Investigators said at the time of his arrest, he was on probation through Charleston County.

The investigation began on Tuesday when deputies responded to a home on Wilhite Drive in the Ladson area of Berkeley County for a report of a possible deceased male.

“Responding deputies discovered that the victim was transported to an area hospital by family member,” BCSO officials said. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and Fordham have known each other for an extended amount of time.”

A report states that Fordham later explained to detectives that he confronted the victim about a missing item, and during that confrontation, a physical fight ensued.

Deputies say at some point during the fight, the victim became unresponsive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by family members and was listed in critical condition on Tuesday night.

Then on Wednesday morning, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will reveal the identity of the deceased.

“Fordham has an extensive criminal history that consists of various property crimes to include burglary, larceny, breach of trust and possession of stolen property offenses,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “He has also been charged with driving offenses, domestic violence and many narcotic charges. He is currently on probation through Charleston County.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

