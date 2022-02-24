Deputies search for man wanted in December killings

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the man wanted in connection with two killings in Seabrook is still at large.

Dionte Mitchell is wanted in the Dec. 4 killings of Flora Mae Gantt and Shaina Mulligan, deputies say.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Detour Road in Seabrook and learned two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

Deputies said one of the women, Gantt, 74, of Walterboro, died at the scene. The second, Mulligan, 30, of Beaufort, died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Witnesses reported that one of the people involved in the shooting, identified as Mitchell, had left the scene.

Deputies say they later made contact with Mitchell, who provided his account of the shooting and was not immediately charged.

But investigators determined Mitchell was the suspect in the shooting and obtained arrest warrants on Dec. 28.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call LCpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

