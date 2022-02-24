Dynamic Soul Stirrers celebrate 50 years of singing gospel music in Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group that has been serving the Lowcountry through gospel music marks a very important accomplishment this year. The ladies of the Dynamic Soul Stirrers have been singing together for 50 years.

The group will be recognized by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey at tonight’s city council meeting.

The group consists of Mary Johnson, her daughter Remonia Jones, Carrie Brown, and Keymiel Smalls. Johnson started the group in 1972.

“Carrie joined about two years after that,” Johnson said.

“It’s a blessing to sing next to mom and Carrie, who was raised up like a sister to me,” Jones said.

Smalls joined the group three years ago.

The Soul Stirrers are hosting a gala to mark the occasion.

“We got our long gowns ready, we are gonna dress to impress,” Brown said.

The gala takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church Life Center in North Charleston.

If you would like to salute these Lowcountry ladies of gospel, click the link for ticket information.

