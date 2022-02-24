Emergency crews responding to fire on James Island
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say emergency crews have responded to a structure fire on James Island Thursday afternoon.
Deputies have closed the intersection of Mikell Drive and Sparrow Street as firefighters battle the fire in the area.
The sheriff’s office is urging the public to avoid the area if possible.
