SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hill carries Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 68-48

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, S.C. -- — Winston Hill had 19 points and nine rebounds as Presbyterian easily beat Charleston Southern 68-48 on Wednesday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 13 points and six assists for Presbyterian (12-18, 4-11 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kobe Stewart added 11 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. had 11 points.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-23, 1-14), who have now lost five straight games. Taje’ Kelly added 16 points. Sean Price had six rebounds.

The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers for the season. Presbyterian defeated Charleston Southern 62-61 on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening...
Deputies: Man who fought deputy arrested following standoff in Summerville area
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

Latest News

File Photo
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)
The Gamecocks won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night
Couisnard scores 20-plus again, South Carolina tops Bulldogs
Clemson Basketball.
Clemson beats Wake Forest without PJ Hall, snaps 6-game skid
The Citadel Basketball
Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67