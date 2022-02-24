SC Lottery
Kingstree man facing multiple drug charges after complaints lead to search, deputies say

Keith Carol Pressley, 54, of Kingstree, is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin within a half-mile of a park or playground, trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin within a half-mile of a park or playground, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half-mile of a park or playground, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a search warrant executed Wednesday led to a Kingstree man’s arrest on multiple charges.

Keith Carol Pressley, 54, of Kingstree, is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin within a half-mile of a park or playground, trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin within a half-mile of a park or playground, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half-mile of a park or playground, deputies said in a release.

The sheriff’s office says the charges stem from a search warrant obtained for a home on Holywoods Road concerning illegal narcotics.

Citizen complaints led to an undercover operation, which, in turn, led narcotics agents and investigators to execute the search warrant at which time they found and seized amounts of heroin and marijuana, $684.60 in cash, along with digital scales, and a firearm.

Deputies arrested Pressley and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Two others wanted by different law enforcement agencies were also arrested, deputies said. The sheriff’s office did not name the two other people or the charges for which they were sought.

