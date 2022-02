Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs - Quarterfinal

Class AAA

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55, Lakewood 43 - The Landsharks will face Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the Lower State finals on Monday

SCISA State Tournament - Quarterfinal

Class 3A

First Baptist 62, Heathwood Hall 43 - The Hurricanes will take on Hilton Head Prep in the semifinals on Friday

Trinity Byrnes School 84, Pinewood Prep 78

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs - Quarterfinal

Class AA

Andrew Jackson 72, Timberland 54

Silver Bluff 56, Philip Simmons 39

