SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. -- — Tyler Moffe had a career-high 24 points as The Citadel narrowly beat Mercer 71-67 on Wednesday night.

David Maynard had 17 points for The Citadel (12-16, 6-11 Southern Conference). Hayden Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds. Stephen Clark had seven assists.

Shannon Grant had 17 points and three assists for the Bears (15-15, 8-9). Kamar Robertson added 13 points and six rebounds. Shawn Walker Jr. had 12 points.

Jalen Johnson, the Bears’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated The Citadel 71-64 on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
It happened at 11:32 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-26 on mile marker 177 near Harleyville.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 collision in Dorchester County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for fighting a deputy and threatening...
Deputies: Man who fought deputy arrested following standoff in Summerville area
Alexis Ware, 29, was last seen on Jan. 30, investigators say. Her car was found last week in...
Search underway for SC mother of 2 missing since Jan. 30
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

Latest News

File Photo
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)
The Gamecocks won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night
Couisnard scores 20-plus again, South Carolina tops Bulldogs
Clemson Basketball.
Clemson beats Wake Forest without PJ Hall, snaps 6-game skid
CSU basketball
Hill carries Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 68-48