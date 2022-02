CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for another day of potential record highs across the Lowcountry.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84. Record High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85. Record High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Late. High 62.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.