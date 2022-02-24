MUSC doctor from Ukraine worries about loved ones after Russian invasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have all been witnessing the destruction and devastation happening in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

It’s scary and sometimes hard to watch, but for some, it’s hit closer to home than ever.

Dr. Oleg Palygin works at MUSC in the nephrology department. He said in the past 24 hours, he’s been filled with worry and concern since many of his family, including his parents and brother and close friends are still in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Palygin said he’s been in regular communication with his loved ones. He said they’ve been able to have phone calls, send texts and message on social media.

He said his family has been staying put at home, but he said they’ve been woken up by loud sounds of explosions and have been trying not to panic since.

Palygin said some people he’s been speaking with at home have stocked up on food and have been trying to buy gas. He said they’ve been doing what they can to prepare to leave and go to a safer location.

“My worry will be with my country, in the city, with the people and what will be a political situation in the future since this has ruined the stability of our world,”Palygin said.

Palygin said he recently had a friend visit him in Charleston from Ukraine. He said his friend is no longer able to return back home to Ukraine.

Palygin’s last time home to Ukraine was in 2019, but now, he said he has no idea when the next time he’ll be able to visit his loved ones will be.

If you’re wondering how you can help, Palygin said prayers and posts on social media are appreciated.

He said going the extra step to make donations also helps.

