Officials respond to accident at Holly Hill airport; reports of pilot trapped

File photo of emergency lights
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are responding to an accident at the airport in Holly Hill.

One of the hangar owners called 911 and initially stated that a plane crashed and that the pilot was trapped, according to Town officials.

At this time, officials could not say if, or how bad any injuries may be, or how bad the damage is.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

