Police looking to identify people involved in Charleston church vandalism
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five people who they say were involved in a vandalism at a church in downtown Charleston.
It happened on Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:48 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on 95 Cooper St.
Anyone with information on the identities of the male subjects or the vehicle is asked to call the Team 1 Office at (843) 720-3913 or email Investigator Speers at speersk@charleston-sc.gov
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.