SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police looking to identify people involved in Charleston church vandalism

Anyone with information on the identities of the male subjects is asked to call the Team 1...
Anyone with information on the identities of the male subjects is asked to call the Team 1 Office at (843) 720-3913 or email Investigator Speers at speersk@charleston-sc.gov(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five people who they say were involved in a vandalism at a church in downtown Charleston.

It happened on Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:48 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on 95 Cooper St.

Anyone with information on the identities of the male subjects or the vehicle is asked to call the Team 1 Office at (843) 720-3913 or email Investigator Speers at speersk@charleston-sc.gov

Caption

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction
Charleston Co. homeowners sue builders, subcontractors for homes that ‘aren’t up to code’
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men get life sentences for quadruple homicide in Holly Hill
Berkeley County deputies said a missing 88-year-old Goose Creek woman was found safe Wednesday...
Woman reported missing from Berkeley County found in Georgia
It happened in the area of 474 Wando Park Boulevard and had shut down all traffic lanes for two...
Coroner identifies Mt. Pleasant man killed in crash involving SUV, motorcyle
Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after officers were called to a North...
Police investigating man found dead outside N. Charleston home

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent altercation Tuesday.
Coroner identifies Ladson man who died after alleged altercation
Deputies closed the intersection of Mikell Drive and Sparrow Street at 1:30 p.m. as...
Emergency crews responding to fire on James Island
It happened in the area of 474 Wando Park Boulevard and had shut down all traffic lanes for two...
Coroner identifies Mt. Pleasant man killed in crash involving SUV, motorcyle
Authorities say 12 people were arrested and charged in federal court Thursday for their roles...
12 arrested on charges related to drug distribution in North Charleston