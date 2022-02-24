Police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in North Charleston.

Courtney Charles Richards was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, officers say.

North Charleston Police say the charges stem from a shooting on Comstock Avenue Saturday.

Officers say they responded to the corner of Comstock and Cosmopolitan Avenues around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired and one person on the ground.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Javon Thomas, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they identified Richards as the shooter and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested him on Thursday in Summerville.

Richards was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

